A company seeking to collect a debt on behalf of Enterprise Rent-A-Car against a customer cannot enforce an arbitration clause in the customer’s rental car agreement, Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled. In an opinion issued Tuesday, the Supreme Judicial Court rejected Transworld Systems’ arguments that it was entitled to compel arbitration as an agent of Enterprise or as a third-party beneficiary of the rental contract.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2P5igbi