December 27, 2017 / 12:48 AM / in an hour

DC Circuit revives bid to hasten currency redesign for sight-impaired users

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The U.S. Treasury Department must offer more than vague and unsupported estimates about the costs of redesigning paper currency to add tactile features for visually-impaired people, in order to justify a many-year delay in the launch of the new bills, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit faulted a lower-court judge for accepting the government’s “guesstimates” about the cost of making paper currency accessible to the visually impaired by incorporating tactile features now, rather than waiting for a more comprehensive redesign scheduled for 2026 to 2038.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CcRsAS

