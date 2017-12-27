DC Circuit revives bid to hasten currency redesign for sight-impaired users

The U.S. Treasury Department must offer more than vague and unsupported estimates about the costs of redesigning paper currency to add tactile features for visually-impaired people, in order to justify a many-year delay in the launch of the new bills, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit faulted a lower-court judge for accepting the government’s “guesstimates” about the cost of making paper currency accessible to the visually impaired by incorporating tactile features now, rather than waiting for a more comprehensive redesign scheduled for 2026 to 2038.

