Feds challenge document access ruling in UBS mortgage case

Prosecutors pursuing a civil case against UBS for allegedly defrauding investors in residential mortgage-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial crisis have asked a Brooklyn federal judge to review a ruling it says interprets the government’s obligation to produce documents in enforcement cases “far too broadly.”

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta and Brooklyn asked U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner on Monday to amend a magistrate judge’s ruling that deemed the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Department of Treasury parties to the case for discovery purposes.

