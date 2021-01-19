NY court won’t revive United Natural Foods’ lawsuit against Goldman Sachs

A New York appellate court rejected a bid by United Natural Foods Inc to revive its lawsuit accusing Goldman Sachs Group Inc of acting in its own interest when it handled the food wholesaler’s $2.9 billion merger with a grocery chain.

The First Department of the New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Division unanimously upheld a May ruling dismissing the company’s lawsuit claiming Goldman wrongly extracted more than $230 million from United Natural Foods while advising on its 2018 acquisition of Supervalu Inc.

