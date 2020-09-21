Venture capitalist gets four years in 'Panama Papers' case

A venture capitalist was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for evading $1.4 million in U.S. income taxes, the first sentence in Manhattan federal prosecutors’ case stemming from leaked documents about offshore accounts known as the Panama Papers.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman rejected arguments by William Burck of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan that Harald Joachim von der Goltz, 83, should be sentenced to home confinement because of the danger posed by the spread of COVID-19 in prison. Von der Goltz is one of four men charged in New York with tax evasion exposed by the leak of documents from defunct Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

