Former Eaze CEO testifies about pot payments scheme

The former chief executive of Eaze Technologies Inc told a Manhattan federal jury how he and others at the online cannabis marketplace worked with consultants to “conceal the true nature” of credit card payments on its site from banks and payment processors.

James Patterson, 41, who took the stand on Friday, is the star witness in federal prosecutors’ case against Hamid (Ray) Akhavan, 42, and Ruben Weigand, 38, former consultants to the San Francisco-based marijuana delivery site. He told jurors he and the two men took part in a scheme to fool banks into handling card payments for the company.

