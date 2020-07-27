Westlaw News
Wells Fargo secures dismissal of ERISA suit over unauthorized accounts

Brendan Pierson

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a proposed class action by current and former employees of Wells Fargo & Co employees over losses to their retirement plan following the revelation that the bank’s employees had created millions of unauthorized customer accounts.

A unanimous panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found that the employees’ claims failed because a prudent fiduciary could have concluded that disclosing the unauthorized accounts before the conclusion of a federal investigation would have caused more harm than good.

