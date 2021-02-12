Ex-Wells Fargo's Tolstedt seeks to trim SEC case over sales scandal

Former Wells Fargo executive Carrie Tolstedt has asked an Oakland federal court to dismiss one claim from the U.S. Securities Commission’s case alleging she defrauded the bank’s investors over fraudulent retail account sales practices.

Tolstedt, represented by Enu Mainigi and John Williams of Williams & Connolly, urged U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in a motion filed on Thursday to dismiss the agency’s fraud claim under Section 17(a) of the Securities Act, which she said was applicable only to those engaged in transactions such as broker-dealers. The SEC seeks to hold Tolstedt liable for positive statements about retail banking growth that the agency alleges she knew or should have known was driven by “rampant sales misconduct.”

