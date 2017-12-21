FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 21, 2017 / 1:14 AM / in 2 hours

Judge in Wells Fargo lawsuit to focus first on arbitration-waiver claims

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

The federal judge overseeing a proposed class action over Wells Fargo’s practice of opening unauthorized accounts ruled on Tuesday that his first order of business will be to consider whether statements the bank’s chief executive made to a congressional committee waived the bank’s right to compel arbitration.

U.S. District Judge Clark Waddoups in Salt Lake City scheduled a two-day summary trial for Jan. 22 solely on the question of whether CEO Timothy Sloan intentionally waived arbitration of the plaintiffs’ claims by telling the U.S. Senate Banking Committee at an Oct. 3 hearing that the bank is no longer seeking to compel arbitration of unauthorized-account lawsuits. Waddoups also said the plaintiffs can depose Sloan, but only on the waiver question.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Boyd8b

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.