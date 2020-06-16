Wells Fargo settles crisis-era Maryland mortgage bond probe for $20 million

Wells Fargo & Co will pay $20 million to resolve claims that it misled investors about the quality of loans underlying toxic mortgage-backed securities that were at the heart of the 2008 financial crisis, Maryland’s attorney general said Tuesday.

The settlement announced by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, a Democrat, added to the billions of dollars that banks including Wells Fargo have been forced to pay as a result of crisis-era litigation and investigations over mortgage-backed securities.

