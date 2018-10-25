FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bankinter says mortgage business has not been affected by court ruling on stamp duty

1 Min Read

MADRID, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bankinter’s mortgage business has not been affected by last Thursday’s court ruling that banks and not clients were responsible for paying a mortgage stamp duty, the chief financial officer of Bankinter told analysts on Thursday.

The Supreme Court still has to make a final decision on who should pay it in future early next month.

“We continue business as usual in the new mortgage production (...) and continue to sign mortgage according to our calendar,” Gloria Hernandez said, adding it was too early to assess the cost of that ruling on its accounts.

However, Hernandez said the bank had taken on the payment of mortgage stamp duty since Friday.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day

