Bankinter's Q1 net profit rises 14% year-on-year

MADRID, April 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankinter said on Thursday its first quarter net profit rose 14% from the same period a year ago boosted by a strong commercial banking activity.
The country’s fourth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of 148.3 million euros ($178.40 million) in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a 120 million euro net profit.
$1 = 0.8313 euros Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro
