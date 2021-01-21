UPDATE 1-Bankinter's 2020 net profit falls 42% on COVID-19 provisions

(Adds details on the quarter)

MADRID, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankinter said on Thursday its 2020 net profit fell 42.4% from the previous year to 317 million euros ($384.5 million) as it booked more loan loss provisions to offset a potential impact of the coronavirus crisis on its business.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 281 million euros.

In the fourth-quarter net profit fell just 8.7% to 97 million euros as it did not set aside any provision against the impact from the COVID-19 in the October to December period. Analysts expected a 73 million euros net profit in the quarter.

The bank had already set aside more than 240 million euros in the previous nine months to cope with worsening economic conditions in Spain as a result of the pandemic.