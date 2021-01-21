UPDATE 2-Bankinter's Q4 net profit falls 9% on one-off charges, margins stable

* Q4 net profit falls to 97 mln euros, above forecasts for 73 mln

* CFO does not foresee additional COVID-19 provisions (Recasts story to focus on Q4, includes comments from CFO, analysts and shares)

MADRID, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Bankinter’s fourth-quarter net profit fell 8.7% to 97 million euros ($117.65 million) on extraordinary charges not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the Spanish bank revealed a stabilisation in financial margins.

Bankinter’s performance in the final quarter of 2020 was marked by regulatory one-off charges of 115 million euros, of which 88 million were contributions to Spain’s deposit guarantee and the resolution fund.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit in the quarter of 73 million euros.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Jefferies welcomed a solid set of results in both core revenues and lending income and lower loan-loss provisions in the quarter.

“Total P&L provisions dipped 19% QoQ to 108 million euros, leaving the bank’s stated FY20 cost of risk at 67bp versus its guidance of between 65 to 70 basis points,” Jefferies said.

Cost of risk measures the cost to the bank of managing credit risks and potential losses.

Shares in Bankinter were flat.

The bank’s 2020 net profit fell 42% from the previous year on higher loan loss provisions to offset the potential impact of the coronavirus crisis on its business.

The bank had already set aside more than 240 million euros in the previous nine months to cope with the pandemic.

However, the COVID-19 related provisions in the year brought its return on equity (ROE), a measure of profitability, down to 7% from 13% in 2019. Excluding the impact from the extraordinary macro provisions, the ROE stood at 10.8%.

Banks across Europe are under growing pressure from rising bad debts and record-low interest rates.

Bankinter’s chief financial officer, Jacobo Diaz, told analysts in call he did not expect additional COVID-19 related provisions going forward and forecast a lower cost of risk for 2021.

Net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 3.5% year-on year in the quarter to 320 million euros, despite pressure from ultra low interest rates, partially offset by the support from a state-guaranteed loan programme to the corporate sector.

Analysts expected a NII of 316 million euros in the quarter.