UPDATE 3-Bankinter's Q3 net profit falls 18%, bad debt provisions rise

* Q3 net profit 110.9 mln euros vs 106 mln forecast

* Sets aside 51 mln euros in COVID-19 provisions in Q3

* Increases lower range of cost of risk guidance

* Profitability ratio falls to 7.09% vs 7.56% in Q2 (Adds CFO comments, shares)

MADRID, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bankinter said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell 18% from the same period a year ago as the bank set aside more provisions to cope with worsening economic conditions in Spain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s fifth-largest bank by market value reported a net profit of 110.9 million euros in the July to September period after setting aside 51 million euros during the quarter to protect its books against the pandemic fallout.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 106 million euros.

Analysts from Barclays highlighted that bank’s overall results were better than expected due to a stronger performance from its insurance business while pure banking results came in weaker with operating income down by 2%.

Shares in Bankinter fell 1.3% compared to a decline of 0.7% of IBEX-35, Spain’s main blue-chip index.

Chief Financial Officer Jacobo Diaz said in anticipation of a bleaker outlook the bank’s cost of risk would finish 2020 between 65 and 70 basis points, from a previous guidance of 60 to 70 bps, and 69 bps in September.

Cost of risk measures the cost to the bank of managing credit risks and potential losses.

Diaz said: “In this quarter we have updated the extraordinary provisions booked in the previous quarter related to the impact from the macroeconomic scenario on our credit risk models” to reflect the recently updated outlook from the Bank of Spain.

Spain, which on Wednesday became the first Western European country to exceed 1 million COVID-19 infections, is heading for its worst economic performance on record in 2020, with an expected contraction of between 10.5% to 12.6%, based on Bank of Spain estimates.

Banks across Europe are under growing pressure as they have to cope with rising bad debts and record-low interest rates.

Against this backdrop, Bankinter’s return on equity fell to 7.09% compared to 7.56% in the previous quarter.

Net interest income (NII), a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs, rose 4.1% year-on-year in the quarter to 314.5 million euros, as Bankinter benefited from a state-guaranteed loan programme to the corporate sector.

Analysts expected a NII of 307 million euros in the quarter.