Ambac seeks documents in homeowners' lawsuit against Countrywide

Bond insurer Ambac Assurance has asked a federal court in Los Angeles to unseal documents in a class action against Bank of America and its Countrywide unit, saying the materials could shed light on practices that triggered the financial crisis.

In a motion on Tuesday, New York-based Ambac said the documents “may be unsavory or embarrassing” for the bank, but there is no compelling reason to shield them from view. Ambac is not a party to the lawsuit but asked for permission to intervene to have the records unsealed.

