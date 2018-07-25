FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 8:30 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Ambac seeks documents in homeowners' lawsuit against Countrywide

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bond insurer Ambac Assurance has asked a federal court in Los Angeles to unseal documents in a class action against Bank of America and its Countrywide unit, saying the materials could shed light on practices that triggered the financial crisis.

In a motion on Tuesday, New York-based Ambac said the documents “may be unsavory or embarrassing” for the bank, but there is no compelling reason to shield them from view. Ambac is not a party to the lawsuit but asked for permission to intervene to have the records unsealed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LFIpNC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
