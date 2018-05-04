Lawsuit alleges Bank of America denied job to DACA recipient

Bank of America has been hit with a proposed class action by a Brazilian citizen who said he was denied a job at the bank because his work authorization, granted under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, is subject to renewal.

Filed on Thursday in federal court in Charlotte, North Carolina, the lawsuit said 27-year-old Daniel Marques was rejected for a position as an associate at the bank because his authorized stay in the United States is valid for only two years and must then be renewed.

