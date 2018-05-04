FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 4, 2018 / 12:18 AM / in 2 hours

Lawsuit alleges Bank of America denied job to DACA recipient

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Bank of America has been hit with a proposed class action by a Brazilian citizen who said he was denied a job at the bank because his work authorization, granted under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, is subject to renewal.

Filed on Thursday in federal court in Charlotte, North Carolina, the lawsuit said 27-year-old Daniel Marques was rejected for a position as an associate at the bank because his authorized stay in the United States is valid for only two years and must then be renewed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JMwede

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.