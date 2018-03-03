9th Circuit revives lawsuit over Bank of America escrow practices

California resident Donald Lusnak can proceed with a proposed class action against Bank of America for its failure to pay interest on mortgage escrow accounts, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a unanimous decision on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the bank’s argument that a California law requiring banks to pay 2 percent interest on escrow accounts is blocked by the National Bank Act (NBA) and reversed a district court’s dismissal of the case.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Faz4ac