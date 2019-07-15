Lawsuit says Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley manipulated precious metals futures

Bank of America, its commodities arm Merrill Lynch Commodities and Morgan Stanley were hit with a proposed class action on Friday alleging that they manipulated prices in the precious metals futures market by “spoofing,” or placing orders they never intended to execute.

Filed in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit said the firms skewed prices for gold, silver, platinum and palladium futures contracts between 2008 and 2014 to benefit their trading positions at the expense of other investors.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Lnlk2J