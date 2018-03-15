MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo

March 15 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp has promoted two veteran investment bankers to be co-heads of U.S. mergers and acquisitions, Kevin Brunner and Ivan Farman, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

A bank spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo, which was dated Thursday.

Brunner and Farman are based in New York and report to the global co-heads of M&A, Adrian Mee and Patrick Ramsey.

Brunner joined the firm in 1999 and covers technology, media and financial institutions clients. Farman joined in 1998 and focuses on healthcare.

“Kevin and Ivan have advised on their respective industry’s most transformational deals, helping position our M&A franchise as an industry leader,” Mee and Ramsey said in the memo.

Two Houston-based bankers, Alastair Hunt and Ben Lett, were also named vice chairmen of Americas M&A, according to the memo.

A London-based banker, Eamon Brabazon, was appointed a co-head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) M&A. He will work alongside Luca Ferrari, a co-head of that group.

Brabazon joined the bank in 2015 as head of Financial Sponsors M&A in that region. He was previously at JP Morgan.