April 27, 2018 / 6:01 AM / in 3 hours

Rehn proposed as Finland's next central bank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - The European Union’s former top economic official Olli Rehn is proposed to become the next governor of the Bank of Finland, the Nordic country’s parliamentary supervisory council said on Friday.

Rehn, currently the bank’s deputy governor, was widely considered as the favourite for the job that also includes a membership in the European Central Bank’s rate-setting governing council.

The nomination for the seven-year term will be made by the President of the Republic, expectedly during next month.

Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

