FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 20, 2018 / 12:00 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Irish firms becoming less spooked by Brexit - Bank of Ireland chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, April 20 (Reuters) - Irish firms who held back on investing due to the uncertainty caused by neighbouring Britain’s decision to leave the European Union are beginning to make investment decisions again, Bank of Ireland’s chairman said on Friday.

“In the Republic of Ireland, we have seen a range of customers holding back on investment decisions. However we are seeing a releasing of that, people starting to make investment decisions,” Archie Kane told the bank’s annual shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Peter Graff)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.