Australia's Bank of Queensland appoints outgoing Westpac executive as CEO

June 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s Bank of Queensland on Thursday named George Frazis, outgoing head of consumer banking at Westpac Banking Corp, as its chief executive officer and managing director.

Frazis officially begins his role on Sept. 5, replacing former CEO and managing director Jon Sutton who resigned in December after six years with the lender.

The company said in a statement Anthony Rose will continue as interim CEO until Frazis commences his new role. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru Editing by James Dalgleish)