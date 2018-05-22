FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
May 22, 2018 / 4:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Poland's No.1 bank PKO Q1 net profit up 44 pct, above f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest lender, PKO BP , reported a 44 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as an accelerating economic growth boosted demand for banking services and products, while costs were kept under control.

The state-run PKO said its net profit in the first three months of the year amounted to 757 million zlotys ($207.9 million) and was 7 percent higher than 705 million zlotys expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.6416 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.