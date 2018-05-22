Poland's No.1 bank PKO Q1 net profit up 44 pct, above f'cast

WARSAW, May 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s largest lender, PKO BP , reported a 44 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as an accelerating economic growth boosted demand for banking services and products, while costs were kept under control.

The state-run PKO said its net profit in the first three months of the year amounted to 757 million zlotys ($207.9 million) and was 7 percent higher than 705 million zlotys expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.6416 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)