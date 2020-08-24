Westlaw News
Mom’s pre-bankruptcy check is off limits for Chapter 7 debtor, appeals court finds

Maria Chutchian

A Chapter 7 trustee cannot void a payment made to a law firm by a debtor’s mother since the debtor himself never actually had any control over the funds used to make the payment, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

In a 2-1 decision penned by U.S. Circuit Judge David Ebel, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a bankruptcy appellate panel’s finding that the trustee, Jared Walters, could recover the $21,672.65 payment, which was made in the days leading up to the bankruptcy, because it constituted a preferential transfer.

