The year in bankruptcy: 10 cases that defined 2020

The final damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to America’s economy will remain unknowable for a long time, but there’s already been plenty of carnage over the past 10 months. Almost no industry was left untouched as businesses scrambled to restructure their debts, find a buyer – or, in the worst-case scenarios, shutter their businesses completely.

Below is a review of 10 bankruptcies that stood out in 2020, from iconic department stores to enormous energy companies. Their cases were notable either for their name recognition, their unusual legal conundrums, or their significance in their specific sector.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3nMcZoO