'There’s going to be a reckoning': A look at restructuring in 2021

For months, companies that were already burdened by heavy debt loads have flocked to Chapter 11 as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic tipped them over the edge. But restructuring experts say we’re nowhere near the end of COVID-related bankruptcies and that an uptick in filings may occur in mid-2021 as companies across several industries are forced to address creditors they’ve fended off since March and debt they’ve taken on to survive the economic downturn.

“I think that right now we are, to a large extent, in the eye of the hurricane,” Marshall Huebner, co-head of Davis Polk & Wardwell’s restructuring group, said.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/357c4rI