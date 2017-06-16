Creditors take issue with 21st Century Oncology's planned bankruptcy loan

21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc, an operator of cancer treatment centers, and some of its creditors will square off on Monday over its plan to borrow up to $75 million for working capital during its bankruptcy.

The creditors - physicians, affiliated practices and landlords - have objected to the loan, arguing in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York that 21st Century has not provided enough information on whether the financing can adequately budget for medical professionals and facilities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tx361M