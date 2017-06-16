FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Creditors take issue with 21st Century Oncology's planned bankruptcy loan
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 16, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 2 months ago

Creditors take issue with 21st Century Oncology's planned bankruptcy loan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc, an operator of cancer treatment centers, and some of its creditors will square off on Monday over its plan to borrow up to $75 million for working capital during its bankruptcy.

The creditors - physicians, affiliated practices and landlords - have objected to the loan, arguing in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York that 21st Century has not provided enough information on whether the financing can adequately budget for medical professionals and facilities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tx361M

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.