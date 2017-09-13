Bankrupt 21st Century Oncology moves to toss claims for $123 mln

Bankrupt cancer treatment center operator 21st Century Oncology Inc on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York sought to have claims seeking at least $123 million rejected, arguing they risk roiling its reorganization.

The company said allowing the claims stemming from a 2012 patient data breach to stand could allow the 14 individuals who filed them to unfairly gain control of the unsecured creditor class in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

