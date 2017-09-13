FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Westlaw News
September 13, 2017 / 11:53 PM / a month ago

Bankrupt 21st Century Oncology moves to toss claims for $123 mln

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt cancer treatment center operator 21st Century Oncology Inc on Tuesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New York sought to have claims seeking at least $123 million rejected, arguing they risk roiling its reorganization.

The company said allowing the claims stemming from a 2012 patient data breach to stand could allow the 14 individuals who filed them to unfairly gain control of the unsecured creditor class in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2y0c5L9

