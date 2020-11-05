24 Hour Fitness creditors challenge company valuation in restructuring plan

Junior creditors of 24 Hour Fitness Worldwide are challenging the gym operator’s proposed reorganization plan, saying it undervalues the business and is unfairly generous to senior lenders.

In court papers filed on Wednesday, the company’s unsecured creditors’ committee urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens in Delaware to either reject or require substantive modifications to 24 Hour Fitness’ disclosure statement, the document sent to creditors before they vote on the plan.

