April 24, 2018 / 1:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nursing home operator urges extending bankruptcy stay to landlord

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Nursing home operator Orianna Health Systems is seeking a court order to extend its bankruptcy stay to its co-defendants in several lawsuits, including its landlord, which is backing its restructuring plan.

Orianna, which operates as 4 West Holdings Inc, said in court papers on Friday the stay should be extended because it is bound by contracts to indemnify parties with whom it has been sued in dozens of lawsuits.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HHMQ8R

