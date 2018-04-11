FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 11, 2018 / 12:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. says bankrupt nursing home chain must transfer liability

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The U.S. government has objected to a plan by the bankrupt operator of the Orianna Health Systems nursing home chain to protect companies that would acquire facilities through its restructuring from successor liability.

The nursing home operator, 4 West Holding Inc, has facilities in seven states. It is seeking a court order that would allow the transfer of assets free of any liability, which the government said is not allowed by Medicare provider agreements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qmiYF8

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.