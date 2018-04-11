U.S. says bankrupt nursing home chain must transfer liability

The U.S. government has objected to a plan by the bankrupt operator of the Orianna Health Systems nursing home chain to protect companies that would acquire facilities through its restructuring from successor liability.

The nursing home operator, 4 West Holding Inc, has facilities in seven states. It is seeking a court order that would allow the transfer of assets free of any liability, which the government said is not allowed by Medicare provider agreements.

