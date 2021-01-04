White Stallion Energy bankruptcy faces fresh delays after lender switch

White Stallion Energy LLC’s bankruptcy case took an unusual turn after lender KeyBank sold its debt to another lender, Riverstone Credit Management, according to documents filed on Monday.

The development stalled U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein’s ability to finalize an agreement dictating White Stallion’s use of cash collateral, which will fund operations during the company’s Chapter 11 case. During a virtual hearing on Monday in Wilmington, Delaware, Silverstein scheduled a continued hearing for Thursday.

