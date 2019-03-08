Aceto seeks bankruptcy court approval to sell generic drugs business

Bankrupt health products maker Aceto Corp on Friday sought a court order approving its plan to sell its generic drug business for $12.3 million in cash and the assumption of liabilities that may exceed $125 million.

In a motion seeking approval of its bidding procedures from Judge Vincent Papalia of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, Aceto said Shore Suven Pharma Inc had offered to buy its Rising Pharmaceuticals Inc generic subsidiary.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Unxb1v