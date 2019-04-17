Bankrupt Aceto's $411 mln sale of chemicals business wins court approval

April 17 -

Bankrupt health products maker Aceto Corp won court approval on Tuesday for its $411 million sale of its chemicals business assets to an affiliate of New Mountain Capital, which had put a floor on offers as a so-called stalking horse.

The order signed by Judge Vincent Papalia of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey came nearly two months after Aceto filed for Chapter 11 bankrupt protection and a month after it finalized the stalking-horse agreement with New Mountain’s NMC Atlas LP.

