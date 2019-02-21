Fearing supply chain disruption, Aceto seeks worldwide Ch. 11 stay

A day after filing for Chapter 11 protection, health products maker Aceto Corp on Wednesday sought a court order enforcing its bankruptcy stay on a worldwide basis, saying it needs to keep its global supply chain intact while it reorganizes.

In a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, Aceto argued its stay should be extended to foreign suppliers and other vendors it said are “fundamental” to its operations.

