American Addiction Centers former execs accused of shady accounting, creditors say

American Addiction Centers is facing pushback to a proposed plan that opponents, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, say offers protections to former executives of the bankrupt substance abuse treatment services provider who are facing litigation over their allegedly illegal marketing and financial practices.

Tennessee-based AAC, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in June with $517.4 million in debt, is looking to recapitalize through bankruptcy. The publicly-traded company was facing an SEC investigation and shareholder litigation surrounding its financial reporting in the years leading up to its bankruptcy, which were the focus of government entities and creditors who filed objections to the bankruptcy plan process on Monday.

