Bankrupt ER operator Adeptus says value between $150 mln and $180 mln

Bankrupt emergency room operator Adeptus Health Inc on Wednesday in court papers pegged its value between about $150 million and $180 million if it stays in business, well below what two of its largest shareholders have argued it should be.

Wexford Spectrum Investors LLC and Debello Investors LLC noted in court papers in May that Adeptus a year ago raised $107.4 million in its final public offering and had a stock market capitalization of more than $1 billion.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2w4zudb