In contentious hearing, judge approves Adeptus’ ‘problematic’ Ch. 11 disclosure plan

Emergency room operator Adeptus Health Inc won court approval on Monday for its disclosures for its plan to exit bankruptcy, although the judge overseeing the case warned that confirmation of the plan would face problems.

Judge Stacey Jernigan of the Bankruptcy Court in Dallas said after a contentious all-day hearing she would approve the company's disclosure statement with changes outlined by the company in court.

