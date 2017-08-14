FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Adeptus must include joint ventures in valuation - equity committee
August 14, 2017 / 8:01 PM / 2 hours ago

Adeptus must include joint ventures in valuation - equity committee

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt emergency room operator Adeptus Health Inc must disclose information on the status of its joint ventures before it can seek court approval for its projected value, its shareholders' committee argued in court papers filed on Friday.

Negotiations over the joint ventures agreements remain under way and it is unclear how they may affect Adeptus' estimated valuation, the company's official committee of equity security holders said in papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Dallas, marking the latest round in fighting between shareholders and the company over the estimate.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vW0krt

