Aegean Marine lands revised bankruptcy restructuring deal with Mercuria

Bankrupt maritime fuel provider Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc has struck a new restructuring support agreement with Mercuria Energy Group Ltd after a rival deal with Oaktree Capital Management LP fell through.

Aegean in a filing on Saturday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York said it reached the new agreement with Mercuria in overnight negotiations following Oaktree withdrawal’s from its deal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rFV5IZ