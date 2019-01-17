Westlaw News
Aegean Marine says has plan for cutting $800 mln in debt to exit Ch. 11

Jim Christie

Maritime fuel provider Aegean Marine Petroleum Network said on Wednesday it has a new plan for emerging from bankruptcy that will cut up to $800 million of its $855 million debt.

The plan is major improvement over Aegean’s options when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November and marks a “herculean leap” from the imminent liquidation it faced last summer, the company said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

