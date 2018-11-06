After nearly sinking, Aegean Marine files for Ch. 11 with sale deal

Greek maritime fuel provider Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc sought bankruptcy protection on Tuesday with a $532 million loan to help it stay afloat and a plan to sell itself after narrowly avoiding liquidation earlier this year.

Swiss commodity trading company Mercuria Energy Group Ltd is providing the financing and will serve as a stalking-horse bidder for the sale, meaning its offer will put a floor on bidding, according to court papers filed by Aegean along with its Chapter 11 petition in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

