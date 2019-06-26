Aegerion says $20 mln DIP loan for Ch. 11 bankruptcy is best offer

A financial advisor for Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc on Tuesday urged the judge overseeing its bankruptcy to approve a $20 million debtor-in-possession package, saying the loan is the best one available to support the drugmaker in Chapter 11.

Barak Klein of Moelis & Co LLC said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York that Aegerion has concluded that the bankruptcy loan offered by noteholders including affiliates of Highbridge Capital Management and Athyrium Capital Management is its best option for near-term financing.

