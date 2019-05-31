Aegerion seeks approval for bonus plans amid bankruptcy

Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc is asking a bankruptcy court to approve bonus programs that would allow the biotech to pay up to $1.67 million to 23 executives and employees it considers critical to completing a restructuring that will end with its sale to Amryt Pharma PLC.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Novelion Therapeutics, laid out the proposed key executive and employee incentive programs in a filing on Thursday in federal court in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, where it filed for Chapter 11 protection on May 20.

