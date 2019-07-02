Ex-Aegerion CEO says Chapter 11 plan threatens indemnification

A former chief executive of Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc objected on Monday to its plan for emerging from bankruptcy, saying it would allow Aegerion to stop covering legal expenses he incurred stemming from government probes of the drugmaker.

Marc Beer, in a filing U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, said disclosures of Aegerion’s plan show that it wants to shed their indemnification agreement, treating it like the type of contract a debtor in Chapter 11 bankruptcy can either assume or reject.

