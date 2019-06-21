U.S. trustee raises concerns about Aegerion's planned sale in Ch. 11

The U.S. trustee on Thursday objected to the sales plan of bankrupt Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc, saying the drugmaker is rushing the all-stock deal worth more than $400 million with Britain’s Amryt Pharma PLC and risks missing out on better offers.

The U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog said in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York that terms of the plan could hinder Aegerion’s ability to get maximum value for its stakeholders.

