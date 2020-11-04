Aeromexico, prepping for layoffs, looks to pay severance amid bankruptcy

Grupo Aeromexico is seeking bankruptcy court approval to make $31.5 million in severance payments to 1,830 employees it plans to lay off as part of its restructuring process.

The Mexican airline, represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell, filed papers Tuesday night in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York seeking authority to make the severance payments. The layoffs come four months into the company’s Chapter 11 proceeding, which was precipitated by the dramatic downturn in travel demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3etJxji