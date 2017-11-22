Aerosoles Ch. 11 disclosures puts stakeholders on wrong foot - U.S. trustee

The U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog on Tuesday panned Aerosoles International Inc’s disclosures for its Chapter 11 plan and said they need to be reworked because they risk confusing creditors of the women’s shoe store chain.

The U.S. trustee in court papers also argued the disclosures should not be approved because they do not adequately distinguish between plans for a reorganization or a liquidation proposed by Aerosoles.

