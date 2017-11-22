FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aerosoles Ch. 11 disclosures puts stakeholders on wrong foot - U.S. trustee
Sections
Featured
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
Exclusive
World
Tillerson accused of violating law on children in foreign militaries
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
Exclusive
Zimbabwe's Mugabe Resigns
African leaders wanted Mugabe gone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 22, 2017 / 4:58 AM / in an hour

Aerosoles Ch. 11 disclosures puts stakeholders on wrong foot - U.S. trustee

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The U.S. government’s bankruptcy watchdog on Tuesday panned Aerosoles International Inc’s disclosures for its Chapter 11 plan and said they need to be reworked because they risk confusing creditors of the women’s shoe store chain.

The U.S. trustee in court papers also argued the disclosures should not be approved because they do not adequately distinguish between plans for a reorganization or a liquidation proposed by Aerosoles.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zcbDKQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.