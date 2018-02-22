FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 11:03 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Bankrupt Aerosoles notches $26 million sale of intellectual property

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved the sale of Aerosoles’ intellectual property, including its e-commerce business, to hedge fund Alden Global Capital LLC in a deal worth nearly $26.2 million to the bankrupt footwear retail chain.

Alden had served as a so-called stalking horse for the sale, meaning its initial bid of $23 million put a floor on offers for the assets, which also include copyrights, patents, trademarks, trade secretes and software.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BL9I3Z

