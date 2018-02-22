Bankrupt Aerosoles notches $26 million sale of intellectual property

A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved the sale of Aerosoles’ intellectual property, including its e-commerce business, to hedge fund Alden Global Capital LLC in a deal worth nearly $26.2 million to the bankrupt footwear retail chain.

Alden had served as a so-called stalking horse for the sale, meaning its initial bid of $23 million put a floor on offers for the assets, which also include copyrights, patents, trademarks, trade secretes and software.

